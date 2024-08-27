Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Showrunner on early plans

Before we dive too deep into this particular Mayor of Kingstown article, it makes sense to start with a reminder: Technically, there is no season 4 yet. However, at the same time there are reasons to be hopeful! All evidence at present suggests that there could be an opportunity to see more of Jeremy Renner and many other cast members, as the series does have a dedicated audience and a big-name star.

Ultimately, if there is a reason why we are still waiting for more news on the show’s future, it comes down to the delicate situation at Paramount — the company is in the midst of a possible sale and because of that, certain decisions may take a little bit longer to be announced.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4OfyGiCuCLevvE5r6PB7sl?si=hjXj9ld2RcSAu7uvvHjsDA

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least what showrunner Hugh Dillon (jokingly) had to say about the future when asked about possible plans:

Season four, from your lips to God’s ears! (Laughs.) And you know, God is fan of the Mayor of Kingstown.

It is exciting to be part of Mayor, and show up and deliver these characters. A big driving force is to see the satisfaction with Jeremy Renner. He’s gone out of his way, he made a giant come back and to see him be artistically satisfied. The scripts are great, the characters great. And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned. This show is very much rock ‘n’ roll.

Of course, we do think that a possible season 4 would feel different in some ways. How can it not given that Iris, Milo, and Konstantin are all seemingly gone? This is a story that would start off in a new place and through that, there are a handful of different elements that could be explored. We do at least think that there is meat on the bone here, as the initial plan was for it to run for a good while longer.

Related – Get some more discussion now about the future of Mayor of Kingstown

How are you feeling right now about a possible Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back — there are some other updates that are on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







