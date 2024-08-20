Mayor of Kingstown season 4: The path to a renewal

Is there going to be a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 over at Paramount+? For the time being, there are reasons for plenty of hope.

Yet, at the same time let’s also say that we more than understand if you are feeling some confusion, as well. Let’s frame it in the following form. The third season ended in a way that certainly left the door open for more, and we would love to explore more of that in the near future.

So, are we going to have a chance to see an announcement soon? We certainly think Paramount is thinking about it, but there may be a long road to see that happen for a number of reasons. The first roadblock that needs to be cleared here comes via viewership, as the streamer will need to make sure that another season justifies the potential cost. Once that is determined, they may have to see where things stand with a possible sale of the parent company. There is a chance that this could delay the process, but nothing has been confirmed on that as of yet.

Once all that is done, then it really comes down to making sure the producers and Jeremy Renner are ready to take this ride again. We do believe that they are, but even if a renewal comes out today, it would still take some time for filming to start up again. Remember that scripts will need to be written, locations will need to be secured, and you have to set a schedule that works for all parties involved.

So long as we do get a renewal over the next few weeks, we 100% do think the show will be back in 2025. Luckily, it does not take a ton of time to be produced.

