Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale: Emma Laird on Iris’ death

We are days removed now from the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale, and it still feels like there is SO much to think about and process. After all, the episode delivered multiple deaths, with the biggest one being Emma Laird’s Iris.

While we know that the character had her frustrating and polarizing moments, she was always well-played as this person just constantly swimming in trauma. Right when it started to feel like she was getting a chance to escape it all, everything ends and we’re in a devastating spot once again.

So what does Laird have to say in totality about her role, and exiting it at this particular time? Here is what she had to say in a post on Instagram:

Firstly, I’d like to say how important this role was to me. Iris was a deeply troubled and complex character. Her background was devastating. The research I did was absolutely harrowing. I will carry that with me for a long time. I feel very proud that I got to play her for three years and shine light on those subjects, but I am ready to lay her to rest.

Taylor Sheridan flew me to Fort Worth back in February of 2021 and had me audition at his ranch. I quarantined for 10 days nervously. I’d risked and lost three other job offers because I wanted this role so badly. I was broke, selling what I owned to pay for acting classes. Miraculously I got it, though I stumbled my way through the screen test. He changed my life forever.

Though I feel like it was time to step away from the show, today I look back with love, appreciation and admiration. Thank you all for watching, it really has meant the world to me.

Ultimately, it feels after reading this that the decision to write off Iris at this time is one that everyone involved felt was right. The show can go on, and Laird can now move on to some other roles — which are hopefully going to be a little more lighthearted than what she approached here the majority of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayor of Kingstown now, including when a possible season 4 could premiere

Are you still reeling from the events of the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







