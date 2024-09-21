Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 21, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve heard a lot of news about the show as of late, including that Jean Smart is hosting the premiere. So, is that happening tonight?

Well, we would love nothing more than to advertise that we’re about to get some funny (and most likely topical) sketches sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, this is not the situation we find ourselves in at this moment. There is no new episode tonight. Luckily, the good news is that on September 28, the premiere is going to air! In addition to seeing Smart as the host, you are also going to be seeing Jelly Roll stop by as the musical guest.

At this point, we should go ahead and say that the producers are planning some pretty interesting things for the first episode back, and why wouldn’t they be? While we know that Kamala Harris will be played by Maya Rudolph, they have not addressed a lot of other subjects — take, for example, who we are going to be seeing take on the role of Tim Walz or JD Vance on the show. There are likely going to be a ton of cameos all season long, and that is in addition to the new and returning cast the show has.

With all of this in mind, it feels fair to go ahead and say that we’re a little bit surprised that the series is bringing on any new cast members at all this season. After all, are any of them going to have a significant amount of air time? We have no real sense if the producers are going to be able to cram all of this in, and they clearly have a pretty tall order ahead of them seeing how they can figure this out.

