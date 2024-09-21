Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: Blast via the past

As we approach Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5 arriving on Hulu in just a matter of days, we may be hitting a major milestone. Is production actually going to begin for the cast and crew of the movie based on the show? Let’s just say that, at least for now, you can make a strong argument that this is the case.

After all, we know entering this episode that a lot of people are going to be descending on the Arconia, and that is confirmed further thanks to some promotional photos for this episode. If you head over to the link here, you can not only see Eva Longoria, but the actress wearing Mabel’s iconic outfit from the show pilot. We already saw her in it back during the premiere, and of course the movie is probably going to milk this particular outfit hard. (After all, the Tim Kono case in particular seems to be what the movie is focusing on — there could be a lot of references from the past, but how much do they matter?)

So what is the biggest problem with the movie starting up? Well, for starters, this could be one of the biggest distractions possible for Charles, Mabel, and Oliver — remember, they are trying to solve a murder here! We are also still waiting to get some sort of answers as to why Bev Melon knew about Sazz’s trampoline park. It is true that there is a lot of material and/or reveals the show needs to get to, but let’s just take things one dramatic jaw-dropper at a time.

Also, remember that we’re not even at the halfway point of the season just yet! By virtue of that, it makes perfect sense that things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

