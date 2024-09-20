Only Murders in the Building season 5: Amy Ryan looks ahead

Earlier this season we had a chance to see Amy Ryan make a triumphant return to Only Murders in the Building as Jan, and it was certainly momentous! After all, we saw the character bust out of prison, visit Charles, and then take off before Detective Williams and the police arrive.

With all of this in mind, it makes sense that we will see Jan again, right? There are certainly theories out there that she could be a major adversary again at some point; if nothing else, there’s also a connection she has to Charles that is hard to shake.

So are there future appearances for Amy Ryan confirmed, such as in the already-renewed fifth season? For now, nothing is clear. In a new interview with Deadline, the actress indicated that she is as curious as anyone as to what lies ahead:

I don’t know [what the future holds]. I’m not holding any secrets, but there was a line that she talks about, and she says that she’s “endgame” with Charles. So I like to think that leaves use a little bit of room for the writers. If they’re stuck for a scene, they’re like, “Oh, we could always bring Jan back.”

Of course, one of the great things about Only Murders in the Building in general here is that there is such a deep roster of performers who can be brought back at just about any moment, and for almost any particular reason. Given that Jan is so dangerous, her return may not be welcome by many of the characters. For us, however, it is a totally different story.

Do you think we will see Jan again on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

