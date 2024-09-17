Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: More Paul Rudd?

Following his big, surprise cameo on Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 4, is Paul Rudd done with the show? We know that Ben Glenroy is dead, but it turns out, the character had a stunt double named Glenn who looks almost identical to him — but has a beard and an Irish accent.

Ultimately, one thing that we have come to know about this show in a pretty short period of time is that they love nothing more than having a lot of A-list cameos, and this does open the door that there could be more — including more from Rudd himself. Let’s just say that the door is still open.

Speaking on this further now in an interview with The Wrap, here is some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

“I love Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd loves being on the show and we’re doing a season about stunt doubles. We had a season last season where Ben Glenroy died, and who was Ben Glenroy’s stunt double is not an unfathomable question. And we have dopplegängers all throughout the season … It just like like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s how we bring him back!’ All of that paralleling with Charles and Sazz felt sweet and right, and a beautiful opportunity for Paul to come back.

“And there’s a lot going on with that character beyond this episode. There’s more to come.”

We certainly tend to think that for Rudd, one of the benefits of doing this show has to be continuous chances to work alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short — in other words, basically comedy idols to every person alive. We’re not shocked at all he wanted to stick around.

