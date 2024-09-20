Yellowstone season 6: Cole Hauser still open to more Rip

Even though Yellowstone season 5 is being billed as the potential end of the iconic drama, there may still be story to tell! After all, there have been reports for several months now about another potential series featuring Cole Hauser (Rip) and Kelly Reilly (Beth).

Is there a lot of work that needs to be done to make that happen? Sure. For starters, there needs to be a good idea! Also, scripts need to be written and contracts have to be signed. We’ve noted in the past that Reilly is open to a return as Beth, and we are pleased to see Hauser talk about it publicly, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking about a possible return to the New York Post while promoting his Free Rein Coffee Company, the actor made it clear that so long as Taylor Sheridan is writing the project, he’d be around:

“If Taylor writes it, I would certainly love to do it … I love the character. He’s been a pleasure to play. He’s got a lot of different colors. He’s not just one thing.”

While Hauser was certainly a successful actor leading into the launch of Yellowstone, this is easily the show that put him into another stratosphere. Why wouldn’t he want to continue? We tend to think the same about many performers.

The only thing that we can say about a “season 6” right now is that it doesn’t feel like it would be the same exact thing we’re seeing now. All indications are that Taylor would be wanting to tell another separate story — season 5 is going to largely conclude the story that he originally planned to tell here. Hopefully, things do become more clear before we get around to the second half of season 5 airing.

Related – See more Reilly’s recent comments about the future of Yellowstone as a franchise

Do you think we are going to see more Yellowstone with Rip and Beth?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







