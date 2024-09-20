Sugar season 2 renewal: A fall 2024 update

With us now moving into the fall, is there a chance that news on a big Sugar season 2 renewal is coming soon?

Before we go any further here, let’s just go ahead and state the following clearly: If there was ever a time to deliver more news on the show, isn’t this it? Just think about it like this for a moment. Colin Farrell is in the headlines perhaps more than ever right now for his work on The Penguin, so why not capitalize on that publicity a little bit? It really just makes sense for people to be excited to see a totally different side of him. Sugar is a thoughtful, truly-unique series with one of the biggest twists in all TV. We know that not everyone loved it but at the same time, we appreciate the work that was put in to making it great.

So in getting back to the chances of a season 2 for a moment here, let’s just say that it could very-much happen and if it does, we do think renewal news will come out this month. After all, there is no real reason for it not to! You don’t want to wait too long to bring a show back in fear that people are going to forget about it over time. Meanwhile, the longer you wait, the more difficult it can be to actually make it happen! Farrell is a busy actor, and his schedule is going to be packed with some other projects.

For now, we just hope that we get that renewal and from there, more episodes come out at some point in 2026. There is certainly still a big story still to tell here when it comes to John searching for his sister; also, what does Henry know about it?

