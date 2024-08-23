Sugar season 2: An added incentive to make renewal happen

We are now multiple months removed from the season 1 finale of Sugar at Apple TV+, and of course we are eager for a renewal. How can we not? Not only was the first season one of the most interesting and creative works on television, but it set the stage for more in a particularly exciting manner. We have a villain in Henry, and also another layer when it comes to the search for John’s sister.

Now, this week we do tend to think that there’s another reason to consider a season 2 order, and it has to do with what else was renewed recently at the service in Criminal Record. If that show can come back, shouldn’t we hope for the same here when it comes to Colin Farrell and company?

We do recognize that in a lot of ways, it can be unfair to directly compare one show to another. However, at the same time it’s hard not to, all things considered given that Sugar seemed to be just about as popular, if not more so. It also actually set up a season 2 in a more compelling way. The challenge here largely comes down to price, as it is likely a more expensive endeavor and has a huge star at the center of it. Farrell is also a busy man.

Even if Apple TV+ could be potentially cutting back costs on some of their shows, we do think it is rather hard to imagine a scenario where they turn their nose up at this show. Given just how much it brings to the table, shouldn’t they want nothing more than a way to bring it back for further episodes?

What are you most hoping to see moving into Sugar season 2 over at Apple TV+, provided it happens?

