Sugar season 2 renewal: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more on Sugar season 2 between now and the end of August? Well, let’s just start by saying that if you want more insight on the Colin Farrell show and its future, you are far from alone. The first season, after all, was fantastic; it also raised the bar for some more reveals down the road with John and his sister. He knows that Henry has at least some potential information about her … or, at least this is what the evidence tends to suggest.

Now, let’s go ahead and get into the discussion of that potential renewal. Given that this show has a big-name star and is wonderfully unique, it makes so much sense to want more. That doesn’t mean, however, that it is actually going to happen. Apple does have a tough decision on its hands!

If there is one reason to be worried about regarding the future of the series right now, it has less to do with the series and and a little more with what is going on with Apple TV+ as a whole. There are claims out there that the company is looking to cut back on costs, and that is perhaps the biggest warning sign here. The other could arguably be Colin’s own busy schedule, but we have yet to hear anything that makes us think that he would opt against another season. He seems interested in the idea based on interviews!

So, where do things stand in general?

For the time being, we’d throw it into the category of toss-up / could go either way. For now, this is the most logical way to view things so that you are not disappointed. If the series does get renewed, though, it makes sense at this point for it to happen sooner rather than later.

Do you think we are going to learn more about a Sugar season 2 renewal this month?

