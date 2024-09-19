Dexter: Resurrection: Just how massive is the demand?

The arrival of Dexter: Resurrection on Showtime / Paramount+ is likely not coming until we get around to next summer. However, at the same time, there is still some fascinating info to report on today when it comes to the success of the original show.

Thanks to Netflix and a new report from Deadline, the first eight seasons of the Michael C. Hall series generated a whopping 33 million-plus views in just a matter of weeks after they returned to the streaming service. (They had been gone for years, and have streamed consistently on Paramount+ in the time since.) The Netflix data released this week only goes until the end of June, so there is a lot of viewership info that is not even out there yet!

We should note here that Resurrection was likely in the works before the arrival of the original Dexter on Netflix, but it is a reminder that this world is still in-demand despite how widely panned the original series finale was. We should also note here that the end of Dexter: New Blood is not much better. Resurrection was announced at San Diego Comic-Con and will feature Hall back in an on-screen capacity. How he survived the end of New Blood remains to be seen, but it has been noted already that the show will be set in the present.

In addition to this sequel, remember that you are also going to have a chance to see a prequel coming up in Dexter: Original Sin. For now, the plan there is for this series to premiere in December, and it should give you some more insight as to the character’s origins.

