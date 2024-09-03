Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: September 2024 update

A little over a month has passed since the shock announcement of Dexter: Resurrection — and yes, we’re still reeling. This is not a show that we ever imagined would be coming back, especially after Dexter Morgan was seemingly killed.

Yet, he’s not actually gone? Well, if nothing else, we can give Showtime credit for finding a way to keeping us wondering. Based on the title of the show it feels like Michael C. Hall’s character is still alive; add to this the fact that the new show is set in the present. We’re obviously eager to learn a whole lot more, so is that going to happen this month?

Well, for the time being let’s just say that you’re still going to need a lot of patience here. There is no indication that we’re going to be learning much of anything between now and at least the start of the year. There are a few different reasons for that, but the biggest is that there’s another show in the franchise coming this December in Dexter: Original Sin. The premiere of that is understandably going to be top priority, and we’ll have a chance to see what happens after that.

Also, remember that Resurrection is currently not slated to start filming until the start of 2025, and the plan is to premiere it next summer. With this information in mind, our expectation is that we’re going to get more news on the show moving into the spring but even still, Showtime is probably going to be quiet on some subjects — including how Dexter survived and whether or not there will be any other original cast members coming aboard.

Do you think that we’re going to be getting a Dexter: Resurrection premiere date at some point this month?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

