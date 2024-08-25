Dexter: Resurrection: When could we learn the cast?

There is little question in our mind that Dexter: Resurrection could be one of the most exciting shows of the next year-plus. It may also be the most mysterious. Sure, Michael C. Hall is back, but how? That’s one question, with others ranging from who else will appear to also what exactly the story would be after all of that.

Based on what Showtime has said already said, filming for this series is going to be kicking off early next year, with the idea being for it to premiere in the summer. With that in mind, let’s now move to introduce the next all-important question: When are we going to learn about the cast?

We do recognize that there are some secrets that Showtime and the producers are going to want to keep hidden for as long as humanly possible, and that is why on some things, we would advise a certain measure of patience. However, at the same time there are some other series regulars that they will likely announce, whether they be new faces or returning stars. With them, we imagine they will be revealed in the weeks following the start of production.

After all, remember this — if you are Showtime, you don’t want anything with the series to be spoiled! You are going to find a way to get some news out there yourself, even if there are some things that you want to keep under wraps as long as possible.

Above all else…

We really just hope that this show is going to find a way to get the bad taste of the past two endings out of our mouth. While we’d say that New Blood had a slightly better conclusion that the original show, we’re still talking here about something that frustrated a lot of fans.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection when it arrives on Showtime?

How many familiar faces do you think we’re going to see? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

