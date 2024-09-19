Only Murders in the Building season 4: Major pig problems

Sure, we know that Only Murders in the Building season 4 has had its fair share of major guest stars — but who knew a pig would be a problem?

While we’ve only seen Sprinkles the pig within a few episodes as of late, we’ve heard plenty of stories about him already — including that he was not the easiest animal for Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard) to work with. As it turns out, his stories were only the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to The Wrap, showrunner John Hoffman indicated that the pig’s screaming would also cause some problems when it comes to noise:

“It was like the devil itself was down the hall and it was screaming in this way that felt multi-layered. It was like, this needs to be in the next ‘Exorcist’ movie … And it was just the pig being a little upset, but it was a noise that I was not prepared for. I didn’t realize that can happen, but that was the one kerfuffle with working with a pig. You want it happy.”

Now, we do tend to think that there is a reason for all of this pig-related drama — there’s a rather huge mystery when it comes to them on the show right now! Just remember for a moment here that we still do not know who actually owned the big before the trio / Howard turned up. You could argue that it was the Sauce Family, but they got their ham apparently from Portugal. Is the pig Dudenoff’s and if so, aren’t they going to be upset someone else is taking their animal? There’s still a lot to discuss here…

