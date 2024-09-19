The Golden Bachelorette episode 2: Does Joan love Mark?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 — want to know more about it?

Well, a lot of the premiere episode was of course about an introduction — not just about Joan Vassos, but also a lot of the men. There are a lot of really likable guys and the good thing about the show is pretty darn simple: They are not going to focus that much on the drama.

However, is there still some coming? It feels like one person may be a bit too happy hanging out in the pool, but we don’t see a lot of these guys throwing each other under the bus. Instead, the preview focused more on romance, which included Joan telling Kelsey Anderson’s dad Mark that she loved him. Is anyone else shocked that this is thrown in here? It’s the furthest thing that we expected from a preview this early and ironically, it now has us concerned that he doesn’t end up getting to the end.

As for who else we are rooting for, we tend to think that even if they don’t last too far, Jack and Charles need some sort of buddy comedy. Charles may be the most precious man to ever be on the show, especially when it comes to him wandering around the mansion and exploring some of the various nooks and crannies. There is just something about him that is really endearing and we hope there’s a connection between him and Joan.

Now, the good news is that Joan has already said preseason that she does not necessarily need an engagement at the end of this — she just needs a partner. Could that help her to some extent? We tend to think so!

Related – Get some more news about The Golden Bachelorette, including the first impression rose

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 at ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







