The Golden Bachelorette: Keith gets Joan’s first impression rose

Tonight on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos had several key decisions to make — including with a first impression rose. While there’s no guarantee this person will make it to the finale, it typically does mean that they last for a good while.

So, what did she decide to do with it here? There is no denying that she had no real shortage of quality men to choose from here, as a lot of them really brought their A-game and were kind, vulnerable, and willing to tell their stories. We were worried that there were going to be a lot of guys who were somewhat stuck in their ways but ultimately, that did not happen here. There was a real kindness bubbling over with so many of them!

Now, let’s get more to the matter at hand with that first impression rose. It would have been easy to assume that it would have been Mark Anderson given that he had a Bachelor Nation connection thanks to his daughter. However, Joan eventually went with Keith, who seems like a totally normal dude and also looks like Jim Gaffigan. She praised him for making her feel safe and extremely comfortable in what can otherwise be a pretty difficult environment. We’ll praise him for really talking about how he enjoys the simple things and focusing a lot on his individual likes and things he’d like to do with her.

Most of the other guys seemed to be happy for Keith and yet, of course they all wanted to get the rose as well! That dichotomy is not going to be something that the show just moves away from anytime soon. Still, at least this is not one of those first impression roses that we look back at and question — it makes sense.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

