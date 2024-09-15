The Golden Bachelorette premiere spoilers: Joan Vassos’ love story

The premiere of The Golden Bachelorette is coming to ABC on Wednesday night — are you ready to see Joan Vassos in action?

Well, for those who are not currently aware, this season is being marketed as a far more lighter, positive version of the franchise. In other words, this is something really similar to watch we saw with Gerry Turner’s season of the show not that long ago. We’re just hoping that there is personally a different outcome here long-term. Relationships are admittedly really tough on the other side of this show, but we tend to think the top priority here has to just be trying to figure out if you are compatible with the person you want to be with after the final rose. Are they willing to move for you, or are you willing to move for them? This is what seemed to derail things with Gerry and Theresa, so you have to be confident about something here in advance.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new preview for Joan’s season that doesn’t quite answer these questions but, at the same time, at least does present more reasons to be hopeful about this season. It seems like the guys who are present are eager to be involved in the process, and some of the dates come across as genuinely romantic.

Given what has happened as of late with Gerry’s season and then also The Bachelorette with Jenn, you can make an easy argument here that the franchise does really need a win. (Sure, Joey Graziadei is still with Kelsey, but it is easy to forget that season now amidst the bigger picture.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

