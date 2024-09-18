Chicago Fire season 13: See new Dermot Mulroney preview

We know that there are a handful of interesting things about the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere, but does one stand out?

Well, let’s just say that personally, we are especially curious to learn more about how the new chief played by Dermot Mulroney fits within the world. This is someone who carries with them a pretty specific way of doing business, and that could cause some friction between him and a lot of other characters.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a new video in which Dermot talks about joining the series, including making a joke about this being a big, shared universe. You also see snippets featuring some new and old cast members from both Chicago Med and Chicago PD at the same time, just to keep the attention geared around the whole universe.

We will admit that for us personally, the changes to Fire are the most interesting just because this is fundamentally something that could change the entire show and we don’t know how else to properly explain it. Firehouse 51 has had a constant for the entirety of the series, and that is Chief Boden (pictured above). Sure, Eamonn Walker may still turn up at some point, but it won’t be in the same capacity.

What else is coming up this season that is notable?

Let’s just say that for now, we are keeping our eyes peeled for some big stuff involving Severide and Damon given that Kelly has just learned about their shared history. How he handles that long-term is going to be interesting to watch, especially since it could be a difficult adjustment at first. Is there a chance that there’s a lot more out there about his family that he just doesn’t know?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire now, including some more details on the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







