Chicago Fire season 13 premiere spoilers: ‘A Monster in the Field’

For those who are not currently aware, the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere is coming to NBC a week from tomorrow. Want to learn more about it?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and note that the title for this episode is “A Monster in the Field.” Could that be a reference to the new chief, played by Dermot Mulroney? That feels like a super-fair thing to wonder at this point. For now, let’s just remind everyone that Boden (pictured above from last season’s key art) is not necessarily gone from this world, and could still appear here and there. We just don’t think that it is going to be some full-time gig.

Of course, at least a certain part of the premiere is going to be spent introducing the new chief; however, this is not the only thing that’s going on here! Remember that one of the big revelations from the season 12 finale was that Damon and Severide are actually half-siblings. How did Kelly never find out about this? It is clearly something that needs to be explored further, and we are excited to dive a little bit more into that.

To get a small dose of additional intel, go ahead and check out the full premiere synopsis below via TVLine:

“A Monster in the Field” — A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51; Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash; Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon’s growing bond.

Some of these stories are going to play out over time, so it feels like a mistake to say that anything will be resolved right away. In general, we’re just ready for a lot of drama around every corner, and we hope that it stands out among all past premieres, as well.

