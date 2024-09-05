Chicago Fire season 13 promo: First look at new Chief!

With the Chicago Fire season 13 coming to NBC in just under a few weeks, why not take a look now at what lies ahead?

Today, the folks at the network gave us a first look at the show and, to be specific, the brand-new chief played by Dermot Mulroney. This is someone who is going to come into Firehouse 51 with their own idea as to how they will want to run things. However, that does not mean that everyone is going to get in line with some of their decisions!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger preview showing that there is already some tension within the firehouse over Chief Dom Pascal’s way of doing things. There is no guarantee that things are going to be bad but, at the same time, they are different from what we had with Boden. Eamonn Walker’s character is still a part of the universe in some form, but it may take some time for us to hear a little bit more about him.

While this may not be the most lengthy preview for the upcoming season (it is also meant to highlight some other shows), it is a reminder that the new Chief will be a focal point for what lies ahead. One important thing to remember here is that not everyone may hate Dom; we don’t think that the show is going to make him a straight-up adversary in every aspect. After all, isn’t a series like this a little more dynamic when there is depth and a few new surprises?

Also, remember that entering this season, there is also going to be a chance to see Severide get to know more about his half-brother … and there could be surprises aplenty along the way.

