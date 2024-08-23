Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: What is Severide’s big story?

The premiere of Chicago Fire season 13 is coming to NBC next month, so why not have a larger discussion about the story for Kelly Severide?

After all, we’re deeply invested in Taylor Kinney’s character at this point. He is just one of a small handful of original cast members left, and with both Jesse Spencer and Eamonn Walker no longer series regulars, you can argue that he is the leading man of the series. With all of that being said, don’t think that he is necessarily going to be trying to move up the ranks to become Captain or try to lead the charge down the line. This is a man with his own motives and goals, and it actually shows you further how everyone in this particular line of work has different priorities.

In setting the stage further for Severide’s season 13 story, here is some of what showrunner Andrew Newman had to say to TVLine:

“He’s got his focus on the thing he is obsessed with, which is arson and OFI, in addition to squad, which he loves … There’s a lot of politics the higher you go up in rank, and Severide has no interest in that. He’s a get-your-hands-dirty kind of guy. So arson is still very much on the forefront of his mind, the possibilities of moving to OFI are at the forefront of his mind, and all of that comes up. He’s dealing with all of that this season.”

Of course, arson stories are almost always entertaining with Severide, but there is also a natural fear that comes along with it. We do know what happens in the event that he gets too invested in a case and for now, it feels like something that everyone is going to have to contend with.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire right now, including the official premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 when it airs on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







