Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date revealed by NBC!

For everyone out there psyched to see Chicago Fire season 13, we come bearing great news — we now have a premiere date!

NBC confirmed early Tuesday that the long-running firefighter will be coming back on Wednesday, September 25 in the show’s typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is almost exactly what 95% of the fandom predicted months ago, as this is when the series almost always starts during non-strike seasons.

As for whether or not there are going to be any major changes to the next batch of episodes, the most notable difference is the presence of a new Chief, someone who will likely bring a different way of doing business than Boden did in the past. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the series would be going in a different direction here, mostly because they love drama — there is still a chance that at some point, we are going to see Herrmann get the gig. It just is not going to be right away.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire should also present the other side of that jaw-dropping cliffhanger where we learned that Kelly Severide actually has a secret half-sibling that he did not know about before in Jack Damon. What will he choose to do as a result of this? Hopefully, get to know him better … but you do still have to wonder exactly how much this could end up shaking his personal foundation to its core.

How many episodes should you anticipate?

At the moment, there is no real reason to think that NBC wants to do something too different from the long seasons of the past. Our hope is that there will be somewhere between 20-22 stories coming up if we’re lucky, and a preview could surface as early next month. We imagine that they would love to get more out there during the Olympics.

