MasterChef season 14 finale: Is Becca, Kamay, Michael winner?

Entering the MasterChef season 14 finale on Fox tonight, we knew that Becca, Kamay, and Michael were facing off for the grand prize and the title. Who actually emerged victorious?

Well, we will start off here by noting that within the whole Generations theme this season, the Millennials easily topped out the other groups — Kamay and Michael both fall into that group, whereas Becca is a part of Gen Z. Given that this is just a one-season theme, it feels a little silly to try to make any sort of larger proclamations based on where we are right now.

What we will say, though, is this: Kamay has to be the favorite going in just when you think about past results alone. She has more individual victories than either of the remaining finalists, and she’s also been less vulnerable to elimination. She also has a pretty distinct point of view with her food and feels exactly like the sort of person the judges would want in a MasterChef.

Of course, saying that does not mean that she is a guaranteed winner by any means, mostly due to the fact that the final challenge is a level playing field and we don’t necessarily think the judges are looking at things cumulatively. Could they if the final results are really close between the three finalists? Possibly, but it would have to be a razor-thin margin. This is more about how the contestants use this final showdown to represent their journey all season — the totality of the dishes is more of the cumulative effect.

So, what ended up happening?

