MasterChef season 15 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Leading into tonight’s big season 14 finale, do you want to know the MasterChef season 15 premiere date? Or, at least get a better sense of when it could be? Let’s just say there are a few interesting tidbits to dive further into here!

Let’s start, though, by pointing out something that should be music to a lot of viewers’ ears at this point — there is going to be more of the culinary competition coming soon. Fox actually ordered another season prior to season 14 even premiering, so there has never been any cause for concern for the bulk of this year. If there is a major question that still remains, it pertains to 1) what the format will be and 2) when will it air.

For now, it does appear that the network will probably keep MasterChef a summer institution, so our sentiment is that come late May or early June 2025, more cooks will be arriving in the famous kitchen. The episode count will likely be around the same, and we’re sure that there is going to be some sort of central gimmick / twist that helps to set the stage.

We do think that for us personally, we actually wouldn’t mind a larger celebrity version at some point rather than just a one-night event, though we don’t exactly think that will ever be a regular season of the show. What we would like for season 15 is some sort of revamp to the typical challenges. The Mystery Boxes are typically great, but can we get rid of the Team Challenges where everyone goes out to cook for a random group of people? This show is often better when the contestants are allowed to be creative, as opposed to seeing them cook fairly predictable food in large qualities. We tend to like the show better when it allows us to know the contestants more.

