NCIS season 22: Brian Dietzen hypes up premiere

The premiere of NCIS season 22 is coming on October 14 — are you ready for what should be a pretty action-packed start to the season?

Based on the information that is out there about the new season (including a recent trailer), there are a few things that you can be assured of seeing. For starters, you are going to have a chance to see some resolution to the Jessica Knight cliffhanger — there is also a time jump, so a few different things will have transpired for some of these characters during that span. You also will get more information (whether it be the premiere or later on) about Lily, that mysterious girl Alden Parker saw in those flashbacks at the end of last season. Was that his sister? Did something incredibly traumatic happen? There is more to that story.

For now, let us just celebrate the fact that there is a new video featuring none other than Brian Dietzen, who is doing his part already to hype up whatever is ahead. If you head over to the link here, you can see a video where he, in costume, talks about the premiere — including the fact that it comes on a little early the first week in 8:00 p.m. Eastern to make way for a two-hour start to new series NCIS: Origins.

We will still go ahead and proclaim that we are still rooting actively to see Jimmy Palmer and Jessica be together, but there is obviously a lot that they have to talk through. Jimmy is a guy, for example, who has dealt with a lot of trauma, and not all of that is going to be easy to figure out or conquer. Meanwhile, Knight herself needs to figure out what she wants her future to look like. Is she really happy on the West Coast?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

