Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 8: ‘Higher Calling’ hints

In less than 36 hours you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 8 arrive over at Starz. What can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, this is a story titled “Higher Calling” that is, once again, featuring Tariq going through it — albeit in a slightly different way than before. This time around, he may be realizing that the enemy of his enemy is, in fact, his friend in this situation. Carter is sort of in the role of central adversary at the moment; while he may have a fair share of other issues going on with Monet and Noma both, he’s in a spot where he may need them, for better or for worse. We’ll just have to see how that plays out, no?

Before we do go further, let’s just set the stage further thanks to the Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Tariq and Monet try to leverage a way to get out from under Carter… by making a play to Noma; an incident with Brayden’s relationship with Elle sends him off the deep end as he goes from puppy to pit bull.

It may be a top take, but…

Does anyone else feel like the show may have a somewhat abrupt ending? To us, it feels 100% like there is so much more story to tell than what the producers are going to be able to fit into just a handful of further episodes. Think about where Tariq is now, and the status of most of the people in his life. We don’t want to end at this point, but it is clearly a Starz decision and one that came out of the blue to a lot of people out there. Let’s just hope that there is some measure of closure here.

