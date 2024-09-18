Elsbeth season 2 key art shows Carrie Preston on a ride

Leading up to its October 17 premiere CBS has shared the new Elsbeth season 2 key art, and it carries with it a certain sense of whimsy. If nothing else, there is something about the title character standing atop a cop car that feels totally in line with who she is.

After all, isn’t Elsbeth the sort of woman who would love to take on the world in this sort of matter? It is silly and over-the-top, but the character is often quirky in her own right. The key art above utilizes a pretty similar color scheme to the promos for the first season, and that gives the show a distinct color palette and sense of continuity. It’s also nice to get some other cast members in here as well, a reminder that there is more to this show than just Carrie Preston.

While we’re sure that there are a few surprises the producers have in store for Elsbeth season 2, we also do not think that anyone is out to fundamentally change what we are going to see on the show this time around. Each episode is going to have its own unique case, and those will of course feature a big-name guest star for the most part. This is, after all, one of the big things that the first season was known for.

Take, for example, the premiere featuring Nathan Lane. The synopsis for the first episode offers a good sense of what is next there.

“Subscription to Murder” – When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s wrongdoing continue to loom, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

