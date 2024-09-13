Elsbeth season 2 trailer: Pamela Adlon, Rob Riggle to appear

Leading up to its big premiere on October 17 the folks at CBS have released an Elsbeth season 2 trailer — so what can you be excited about?

Well, let’s just start by noting that the show is going to rely on two things that they excelled at back in season 1 — interesting cases and great cast stars. This time around the likes of Vanessa Williams, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), and Rob Riggle are going to be appearing in prominent roles, and this comes on the heels of Nathan Lane turning up within the premiere.

You can view the new trailer now over at Deadline, and it begins with Elsbeth joining that through most of the summer, there weren’t too many high-profile cases that needed to be solved — but now that we’re into fall, things are clearly being taken up a notch. There are a lot of cases that could require some of the title character’s quirky brand of expertise, and we tend to think the producers are going to lean even further into the whole blue-sky procedural that was popularized in the USA crime era with Monk / Psych. There are a lot of similarities between those shows and what we’re seeing now.

Are we well aware that Elsbeth is technically still within the same universe as both The Good Wife and also The Good Fight? Absolutely, but at the same time we don’t get the sense that there are going to be a lot of crossovers ahead. Remember here that the goal here is to get an entirely new audience immersed in the world, and not make it hard for viewers to watch here without some sort of prior knowledge. Also, you’d have to find a logical way in order to make that happen, and doing that is of course so much easier said than done.

