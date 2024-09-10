Elsbeth season 2 premiere spoilers: More on Nathan Lane role

For those who have not heard already, the Elsbeth season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on Thursday, October 17. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, the thing we are arguably the most excited about right now is the same thing we’ve been excited about for weeks now: The appearance from Nathan Lane in here. He is probably one of the greatest guest stars that any show could have, someone who always brings humor, charm, and plenty of finesse to whatever he does. Could he be playing a murderer in this case? Early signs seem to suggest so, but this show is called a murder mystery for a reason! There are reasons aplenty to think that things could morph and shift in a lot of different directions over time.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the Elsbeth season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Subscription to Murder” – When a womanizing finance executive is found stabbed to death after a night at the opera, Elsbeth suspects an obsessed opera lover (Nathan Lane) was driven to murder because of a ringing cell phone. Meanwhile, Elsbeth, Captain Wagner and Kaya must adjust to changes in the precinct as the consequences of Noonan’s wrongdoing continue to loom, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What we do personally love about where things stand entering the premiere is that at this point, this is a show that should really know what works and what doesn’t. It can then utilize that in order to make these mysteries better than ever, and we do think there will be a few ongoing stories to explore here, as well.

