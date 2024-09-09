Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Major job questions!

With the second season of Elsbeth premiering soon on CBS, what better time than the present to start raising big questions?

One of the biggest ones when it comes to the next chapter of the series has to do with the mere premise of it itself. After all, Carrie Preston’s character is not a formal detective; with that, how long can she expect her investigative collaboration to last with the NYPD? Even though she does have some sort of position now, there is no guarantee that she will be able to hold onto it.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carrie Preston notes that this sentiment is something that the title character will have on her mind moving forward:

“It’s not something many police precincts have in place, so it’s always a question of will she be able to hold down this particular job?”

Honestly, we tend to think that this is really just a measure of her character continue to prove herself. Elsbeth is great at problem solving so from the outside looking in, she probably does not have a lot to worry about. Of course, none of this means that in the moment she will feel a-okay.

What we know about the premiere in particular is that it will feature a big-name guest star in Nathan Lane, and we personally tend to think that this trend of familiar faces will continue the rest of the season. After all, great guest stars are one of the things that this show really tends to do best. Because of its status as a procedural with story-of-the-week plots, there are almost always going to be some great roles for them at the same expect time.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion about Elsbeth season 2 and whatever the road ahead looks like

What do you most want to see when it comes to Elsbeth season 2 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates through the rest of the offseason.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







