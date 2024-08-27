Elsbeth season 2 premiere spoilers: Nathan Lane to guest star

As you prepare yourselves now to check out the Elsbeth season 2 premiere over on CBS, let’s just say there are more reasons for excitement.

After all, we now know that a pretty big name is coming on board for the upcoming episode! According to a report coming in now from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see Nathan Lane (who has appeared in The Good Wife / Fight in the past) play the part of Phillip Cross, described as “an obsessed opera lover driven to murder by… a ringing cell phone.”

Obviously, there may be some people who are wondering how Lane can play a different role on this show than he did in the Good Wife world, given that it and Elsbeth are technically set in the same world. However, it’s a long-running TV tradition for actors to play multiple roles across different shows, and we cannot say that we are altogether shocked at all that something is going to be happening here.

Also, if you are executive producers Robert and Michelle King, you probably would love to have Nathan around in as many of your shows as possible. Just think about the level of talent we are talking about with him! He’s also one of the best guest stars you can have for any show, and we’ll admit already that we miss him dearly as a part of Only Murders in the Building, where he has not turned up for a rather long time already.

Elsbeth is known for a lot of its guest stars and with that in mind, we do think that we’re going to be seeing some other great ones down the line. Let’s just say we are already prepared.

