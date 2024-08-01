Elsbeth season 2 filming underway; what all lies ahead?

While there may not be a lot that has been said officially regarding Elsbeth season 2 as of yet, there are still reasons aplenty for excitement!

After all, consider the following for a moment here: The series delivered a great season 1 that felt very much like a classic throwback — you had some great cases every week and beyond just that, some incredible guest stars at the same time. This mixture has absolutely allowed for this show to be incredibly entertaining, regardless of if you know the character from The Good Wife or its spin-off The Good Fight.

Now, let’s just celebrate that the second season is already in production, shall we? That has been confirmed by multiple people behind the scenes, though a lot of the finer details very much like in the TBD camp. It’s the hope that we’re going to learn more soon about new guest stars; or, what some of the larger arcs are going to be. In particular, there is this clear demand at this point to get to know more about Elsbeth’s son and at some point, we do tend to think we could meet him; yet, there’s no guarantee it will be anytime soon.

Above all else, why not just celebrate that there are a ton of episodes in general of the show moving forward? We know that the plan is to have significantly more than season 1, which was of course shortened due to some of the industry strikes of 2023. This means a chance to significantly expand the world, and there is a lot to look forward to as a result there.

When will we learn more about season 2?

Well, when it comes to a promo, our sentiment is that you are going to get something more in September. Fingers crossed!

