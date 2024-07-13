Elsbeth season 2 premiere date revealed; what it means

If you have been eager to get the Elsbeth season 2 premiere date over on CBS, we have great news — the way is over!

Today, the folks over at CBS have confirmed that come Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will see the Carrie Preston series back with its latest batch of episodes. In some ways, we are sure that aspects of this news are bittersweet. Why? It’s fair to break it down further.

The bad part of this particular announcement is rather clear, as you are going to be waiting a little bit later perhaps than a lot of people would have wanted. However, it is still significantly earlier than what we saw for season 1, and the implication here is that we are going to get a substantially larger amount of episodes. Without knowing anything else, we do think that this is something worthy of some celebration.

Moving into the new season of the Good Wife spin-off-of-sorts, we do not imagine that the producers are going to do all that much to facilitate major changes. All things considered, why would they? The first season proved to be very much successful when it comes to what it brought to the table, especially from the vantage point of humor and fun mystery plots. It felt like an old-school whodunnit from a decade or two ago, and it was made so that you can enjoy it even without seeing any of Elsbeth’s prior appearances over the years. So long as there are more fun guest stars and interesting ideas, we are confident we’ll be looking at a hit all over again.

Even if we are waiting until mid-October to see the series back, there is still reason to think that some new previews will surface in September. We’ll keep our eyes peeled…

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

