Elsbeth season 2: Michael Emerson on possible role

Even though Michael Emerson is officially not confirmed for an Elsbeth season 2 guest spot, doesn’t it feel like a sure thing? This is as close to a foregone conclusion as you are ever going to find, especially since the former Lost star has a relationship both with Carrie Preston (his wife!) as well as executive producers Robert and Michelle King, who he’s worked with throughout the run of Evil.

At this point, it is really more about when you see Emerson on the show moving forward rather than if. Speaking to TV Insider, the actor himself discussed the sort of character he’d like to play, and how it could be fun to go against his long-held reputation for playing sinister and super-dark roles:

“Gee, I honestly don’t know [who I would play]. It would be too obvious if I were the killer of the week or something like that. As soon as my face comes on, everybody will know, which is not so much a problem on Elsbeth because we know who the killer is from pretty much the first frame anyway.

“… But it would be more interesting to play somebody that was a little bit peripheral, but sort of slowly working their way toward getting Elsbeth’s full attention. I don’t know what the nature of that would be. Someone that she sees regularly and innocently who turns out to be more than she imagined, maybe that would be a good role to play or something that tricks the audience for me to play, someone who is purely innocent, maybe a quiet, innocent person who gets into a predicament.”

Of course, it would also be rather fun if this was a role that Emerson could also reprise at some point in the future, which would mean a lot when it comes to long-term flexibility.

Hopefully, something more official when it comes to a role for Michael will come out before the end of the season.

Related – See more discussions on Elsbeth season 2, including a possible premiere date

What sort of role do you want to see from Michael Emerson on Elsbeth season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







