Elsbeth season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there going to be some news on an Elsbeth season 2 premiere date at some point in the relatively near future? Of course, this is one of those shows where it is easy to want so much more! The first season felt far too abrupt and by virtue of that, there is so much story to be explored featuring Carrie Preston and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, the reality remains that you will be waiting a while to see it back. We are a couple of weeks removed from the season 1 finale and for now, all signs point to a return in either late September or early October. It will be paired this time around with Matlock, a show that will be looking to attract a similar demographic as a lighthearted whodunnit.

So when will an official premiere date be revealed? By all accounts, it feels like something more will be announced by the end of the month. That doesn’t feel like false hope, given that CBS has announced similar premiere dates around that time period in the past. Also, consider this: The sooner that a premiere date gets revealed, the better it can be promoted. The promotional strategy for Elsbeth season 1 was one of its greatest strengths, as it did really feel like the producers had some smart ideas for how to get the word out and they really went full-steam ahead with a number of them.

Unfortunately, it feels like we’re probably a little too early into the process in order to get a lot of other details on the show’s future, whether that be casting (they have a TON of great guest stars here) or any individual stories. There will be a time for that, though, and certainly there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to smart, super-creative mysteries down the line.

