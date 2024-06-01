Elsbeth season 2: EP on a scrapped premiere plan

What will the story be on the Elsbeth season 2 premiere later this fall? There is, of course, so much to discuss and consider at present. This is a show that loves to throw a lot of twists and turns at you and, more than likely, that will not change.

Hilariously, what we have for you today is a story about what will not be in the premiere as opposed to what will. Once upon a time, there was a discussion about bringing Carrie Preston’s character back to her legal roots for the upcoming episode, but it does seem as though the producers decided against it.

In speaking about this further to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Jonathan Tolins had to say:

“At one point, we talked about there being a murder and Wagner being arrested for it, and Elsbeth having defending him at the beginning of season 2 … [However, it] wasn’t the show that was emerging as we worked on the season.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that was a smart move for Tolins and the writers to move away from this idea, largely because this is a story we have seen so many times over the years and it’s hard to put a new spin on it. The EP also notes in the interview that they’ve also thought about other legal stories, but this show has really moved in a pretty specific direction as a fun murder-mystery procedural — personally, it’s okay if there is a lot of creative distance put between Elsbeth and both The Good Wife / The Good Fight. It is not as though either of those shows had some super-short run where they were unable to tell complete stories. They had a chance to shine, and now this particular series can do the same with a separate tone.

