Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: The challenge with crossovers

We recognize that Elsbeth is 100% set in the world of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. However, that doesn’t mean that there are going to be crossovers aplenty coming up! As a matter of fact, you could even argue that some of them are unlikely to transpire — at least with great regularity.

In the past, we have pointed out how geographically, it is unlikely that certain characters would be turning up in New York City from the original show. However, showrunner Jonathan Tolins has another point here that is important to consider — guest stars can be pricey, especially when it comes to big names. If you are bringing someone in, they have to work within the story. Read more of what he has to say to TV Insider now:

“People keep saying, are you going to have guest stars from The Good Wife? I mean, we’re in a different city. We have very little real estate, and it’s hard because the real money for guest stars usually goes to the murderer. And I don’t think Diane Lockhart [Christine Baranski] is going to kill anybody … I’m certainly open to it. I would love for it to happen if we can work it out somehow. I always think TV fans sometimes think of characters as crayons that you can just pick up and use. But it’s like, there’s budget, there’s schedule, there’s lots of things going on. So it’s tricky.”

The good news about season 2 of Elsbeth is that there will be more episodes and by virtue of that, more opportunities. However, another consideration here is that you want to ensure that you don’t bring in people who are alienating the audience. We tend to think that one of the benefits of this show is that while you’re enriched from having watched The Good Wife / The Good Fight, it’s not required. You can go into this show completely fresh and be more than fine. We’re not sure that this is something that the writers are altogether eager to change.

