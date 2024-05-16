Elsbeth season 2 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the season 1 finale on CBS tonight, what more can we say when it comes to an Elsbeth season 2? There is more good stuff coming. Ultimately, it is just a matter of when it comes back!

First and foremost, can we just go ahead and rejoice in the fact that the series has another chance to shine? While the initial premise here was exciting, a spin-off to The Good Wife / The Good Fight did not necessarily mean it would be an immediate hit in 2024. Meanwhile, Carrie Preston has been a successful actress for many years, but had never fronted a show quite like this.

Luckily, the stars aligned and, thanks to the show’s quality and a smart marketing campaign, its future was never in doubt for a good chunk of the spring. Its ratings were solid and beyond just that, Elsbeth developed a reputation for having some of the best guest stars out of any program out there.

For now, what we can say is that CBS is planning to bring the murder-mystery show back this fall, and in a relatively familiar timeslot on Thursday nights. The one difference? It is going to be paired moving forward with Matlock starring Kathy Bates, which makes a certain amount of sense when you consider its subject matter and also its reasonably lighthearted tone. They are both also airing after some full-fledged comedies, so there is a goal to get as much synergy here as humanly possible.

When will an official premiere date be revealed?

Based on what we have seen over the years here, something more formal is going to be revealed when we get around to June or July. From there, you will get a whole slew of promotion, with a trailer likely coming in either August or early September.

Related – Is there a chance that Julianna Margulies will be appearing on an Elsbeth season 2?

What do you most want to see moving into an Elsbeth season 2?

Are there any guest stars you have in mind?

