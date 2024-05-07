Elsbeth season 2: Could Alicia Florrick appear?

As we prepare for Elsbeth season 2 down the road, is there potential for a cameo from The Good Wife or The Good Fight?

Well, during the first season of the Carrie Preston series, we saw that there was a real effort to try to differentiate it from some of what else was out there in the franchise, and for good reason. The objective from the start was to get new fans as opposed to just appealing to the ones that they already had and with that in mind, mission accomplished! We now just have to wait and see if that starts to change moving into the 2024-25 season.

If there is one thing that we can go ahead and say now, it’s simply this: Preston herself would like to see Julianna Margulies stop by as Alicia Florrick! Speaking per TVLine recently, here is what the leading lady behind the title character had to say:

“I think because the show is so different from those other two shows, we’re kind of enjoying having our own universe of New York characters … However, if I were to pick — and I’m not in charge, I wish I was — but I would say it would be really cool to have Alicia Florrick come back. It would be really fun to see that because they had such a fun friendship. So that would be cool to see Elsbeth and Alicia. Maybe she needs some advice or something like that.”

Given that Alicia, per The Good Fight, is now located in New York City, it is actually easier to see her stopping by than a number of other people. There are just two problems with the idea right now — Margulies would need to be interested (that remains to be seen) and the end of Alicia’s story on The Good Fight was actually pitch-perfect. There is really no need to shake things up now, right?

Related – Get some more news now entering the next Elsbeth episode, including another great guest star

Do you think we could see Alicia Florrick on Elsbeth season 2 down the road?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some additional updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







