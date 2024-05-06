Elsbeth season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Elizabeth Lail to appear

For everyone out there excited to see Elsbeth season 1 episode 8 later this week, know this: There’s another big guest star ahead!

This time around, you are going to be seeing Elizabeth Lail (YOU, Once Upon a Time) for the upcoming May 9 episode titled “Artificial Genius.” What sort of role is she going to play? Think in terms of an extremely powerful person leading a cutting-edge company. This is the opportunity for the writers to take on AI, which is as hot a topic as you are going to see within the television world these days. Everyone is afraid of it, and ultimately for good reason!

For a few more details about what the story ahead is going to be here, go ahead and see the Elsbeth season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Artificial Genius” – Elsbeth goes to battle with artificial intelligence when Quinn (Elizabeth Lail), the young CEO of a location-based crime alert app, murders a journalist and uses her app to divert authorities and create a phony killer. Meanwhile, Wagner hatches a plan to fight the D.O.J. investigation, on ELSBETH, Thursday, May 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we move into the rest of the season (only two more episodes!), let’s just hope that the show manages to keep up delivering these quality cases with memorable guest stars. This is already a hallmark of the show, which is bringing a sort of style to the whodunnit genre that we very much appreciate. We were unsure whether or not the show would get a mainstream audience heading into the premiere and yet, it’s managed to bring in a ton of people — including some who did not even watch The Good Wife in the past.

