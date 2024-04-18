Elsbeth renewed for season 2 at CBS

After just a handful of strong airings, CBS has clearly seen enough: Elsbeth will be back for a season 2!

In a statement today, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say about the show coming back for more:

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni. Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

Elsbeth got off to a pretty strong start in the ratings after a successful promotional campaign, and the producers have been able to find both new viewers and also ones who watched Carrie Preston on The Good Wife / The Good Fight as this character. This is also the sort of show that almost always tends to fare well — we’re talking here about a quirky crime procedural! What’s not to like here?

Our feeling moving forward is that the network may work to pair this show with Matlock, another crime show featuring a unique lead — this time played by Kathy Bates. Some more firm decisions on this will start to come out when we get around to May, which is when networks have their upfront presentations.

Remember that there is another new episode of Elsbeth airing later tonight, and that is another chance to have the show stay steady leading into the finale next month. After all, the better the ratings, the more likely it is that we get early news about a season 3!

