Outlander season 7 episode 13 promo: Claire’s reality

With Outlander season 7 episode 13 coming to Starz in just a matter of days now, is a greater sense of normalcy ahead? Well, some of that may depend on how you define the word.

If you watched episode 12, you already know that there was so much chaos and drama there all across the board. Claire and Jamie were able to reconnect and work together after all that they went through together, but it was certainly not that easy. Meanwhile, William lashed out after learning the truth about his parentage. Lord John is in a good bit of jeopardy moving into episode 13, but unfortunately, the latest promo does not shed a ton of light on that.

So, what can we say instead? Following the end of episode 12, you had a chance to see a promo for what is ahead that allows you to see the world through Claire’s eyes once more. This is someone who has gone through so much pain and within this, she relates the experience once more of having to watch someone she loves (like Jamie) head off to take part in the war. This is something that unfortunately, is not going to be going away in the near future. The Frasers are fighting for something bigger than themselves, and they also cannot just rely on history that allows them to think everything is going to be okay.

This particular promo also does shed some light on some other stories, especially when it comes to how Brianna is desperate to get whatever answers she can when it comes to Jemmy’s whereabouts. We do not think that this will be a surprise to anyone out there, but she will stop at nothing to get her family back.

