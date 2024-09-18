Love is Blind season 7 video: Meet the new cast

If you were not excited already for the launch of Love is Blind season 7 on Netflix come October 2, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to help!

Today, the streaming service put out a new video that allows you to get to know all of the contestants looking to find love in the pods this time around, and you can check it out now over at the link here.

If you have watched the reality show for years on end, we probably don’t have to explain how it works or why it is popular. This is a show that has found a measure of success by sticking to an established formula and honestly, it is hard to criticize them for that at this point. Now, can you criticize them at times for casting miscues instead? Sure, and that is something that we hope is avoided this time around. We are conditioned to the fact that a lot of people go o shows like this in order to be famous, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change moving forward; however, we do tend to think it’s important that we also get people who also really want love at the same time. If someone hates fame, they’re not going to appear on TV; we tend to assume that this is going to be a part of the equation.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how this season plays out — for now, it at least appears on the surface like there are some standouts here and people ready to make the most of this experience. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

