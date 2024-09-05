Love is Blind season 7 premiere date revealed at Netflix

If you’ve been eager to see Love is Blind season 7 premiere over at Netflix, let’s just say that we have good news. You’re going to be waiting a little less than a month to revisit some of the pods!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that new episodes of the series are going to be premiering come Wednesday, October 2. Save for the fact that the show will be set in Washington DC this time around, very few other details have been released. Then again, if you have seen past seasons of the show already, how much more do you need to know at this point?

At this point, we do think that Netflix has to do that much when it comes to promotion for this show to get people excited. However, there is still a mystery that remains when it comes to making a good product. Will this chapter of Love is Blind be infinitely better than what we’ve seen as of late? The show has had its fair share of controversy in the past couple of seasons and the thing that would be the most helpful for it now is simply that there’s a chance for some good, meaningful relationships to be formed between some of its contestants. Some of this comes down to their behavior and willingness to work within the format; another part of responsibility here is going to rely heavily on casting making sure that they can find the right people. We know that is hard at times, and this is far from the only show struggling with it — just look at this past season of The Bachelorette.

We are sure that in the weeks to come, there will be at least a few more details shared about what could be coming. Consider this article the foundation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

