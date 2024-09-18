Ghosts season 4 premiere promo: First look at Patience, Isaac

As we get prepared to see the Ghosts season 4 premiere on CBS next month, let’s just go ahead and state one thing: Isaac is in trouble.

After all, consider the end of season 3 for a moment when the character was taken off by Patience. While you cannot exactly “kill off” a ghost per se, life can be made rather difficult for them. That is precisely what it looks like we are going to be seeing as we move into this chapter of the show.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a first-look promo for the new season that teases a number of different develops. Where do we start? Well, it only feels right to mention that there is actual footage of Patience in this preview. She is a puritan ghost who is clearly out for revenge, and she seems to think that one of the best ways in order to get it is to trop Isaac for all eternity. This is absolutely a rather different sort of conflict than what we’ve seen on the series before, and it will clearly be up to Sam and the ghosts to try and figure out how to help him. (If you have not heard, Patience is going to be around more than just a single episode — this is not a struggle that can be figured out right away.)

As for what else lies ahead, the preview does not make all of it explicitly clear — however, at the same time we do have some good reminders in here that there are a lot of hijinks and humor on the way that you can very-much look forward to. This is a show that clearly has a great sense of what it is, so why move far away from that?

