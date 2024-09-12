Ghosts season 4: Show EP on long-term future at CBS

We are now heading into the premiere of Ghosts season 4 at CBS later this fall — so what exactly will the long-term future here be?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting here that in this present day and age, four seasons is a rather long run for any show. There are programs that get canceled left and right and yet, here you have one that seems to still be creatively and commercially successful. We’ve seen some big swings creatively over the past season already, and somehow, the writers continue to come up with new ways to introduce ghosts into the mix.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Joe Port notes that on his end, there is no clear reason to conclude this story anytime soon:

“There’s definitely many places to go … And we definitely have long-term plans but those plans don’t involve having to wrap up anytime soon. We think the show has a lot of runway ahead of it and we’re excited about season four. We’re excited for everyone to see the episodes that we’ve been working on.”

Ultimately, we recognize that a lot of the show’s long-term future is going to depend on the total viewership more so than anything else. While there are changes to the Thursday-night lineup with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage taking the place of Young Sheldon on the schedule, but there is no reason to think that this will impact Ghosts. In addition to keeping the dedicated audience, you also have to hope at the same time here that there are also viewers getting a chance to check the show out for the first time. This combination of things could really be what aids its long-term future perhaps more than anything else. We will just have to wait and see what happens here.

