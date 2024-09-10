Ghosts season 4 premiere spoilers: Isaac versus Patience

We have known for the past several months here what the main focus of the Ghosts season 4 premiere was going to be — how could we not? The huge cliffhanger at the end of season 3 was tied to Isaac being taken by Patience, a move based out of revenge for what happened many years ago.

Now, what is she going to do to him? That is the mystery right now, but we know that this story is an opportunity for her to really contend with what she really wants and also whether or not vengeance is as satisfying as she thinks. It’s a really different story for the show to take on — it is pretty dark and yet, we know that this is still a comedy.

For a few more details now about what lies ahead, check out the full Ghosts season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Patience” – While Sam and the ghosts race to find him, Isaac comes face to face with Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland) for the first time since she was lost in the dirt, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There is no evidence that the Patience story is going to be tied together entirely in the premiere, so don’t be surprised if at least a few elements of this story lingers a little bit. For us personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if Isaac and Patience somehow work a few things out … even if it takes some time for that to happen. If this actually leads to him having more development as a character, the show will be better for it.

Related – See more news now on Ghosts season 4, including other hints of what to be excited about

What are you most excited to see moving into the Ghosts season 4 premiere when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







