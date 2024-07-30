Ghosts season 4 spoilers: Is Patience sticking around?

Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, we did have a big morsel of news that came in regarding an addition to Ghosts season 4: Patience. This is someone who Isaac left behind in the dirt and now, the actions of his past are about to come back to haunt him in a particularly huge way.

Now, just how big of a role are we going to see the ghost play over the course of the season? Well, it at least feels like this is not just a one-episode gig that will be tied up quickly — there are chances to build this out more over time, even with the upcoming Halloween special!

Speaking about some of what you can expect here per TVLine, executive producer Joe Wiseman offered up a tease that is well-worth being excited about at present:

“Halloween episodes are very special to us because it’s a show about ghosts, so we feel like we always have to go big on Halloween, and this year, we are not going to disappoint … Halloween is going to be influenced by a new addition to the house, Patience.”

Ultimately, we do think that at the very least, a little bit of an arc from Patience would be fun to see explored. We know that sometimes, it can be tough with a show like this to find ways to introduce new Ghosts into the picture. Yet, the more that you can figure it out, isn’t the the better the series will ultimately be? We tend to think so. It adds more depth to this crazy world!

As for what else is ahead…

Well, let’s just say that there is going to be a Christmas episode coming and beyond just that, a chance to see more family for our two main characters!

What do you most want to see from Patience moving into Ghosts season 4?

