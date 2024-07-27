Ghosts season 4 spoilers: Patience, Sam’s father both cast!

Today Ghosts had its official panel at San Diego Comic-Con and let’s just say that there was a LOT of big news announced!

So, where should we start? Well, perhaps the biggest story-related tidbit that was dropped is that at some point in season 4, Jay will actually be able to see the ghosts! Now, of course how this happens remains to be seen. Could it be temporary? Or, is this just a dream sequence or something in that vein? It’s something that the show hasn’t had through the first few seasons and while having it happen full-time would be a big story risk, it could be fun.

Now, let’s get to casting for a moment, shall we? The first big tidbit here is that Mary Holland (The Big Door Prize) is going to be playing Patience on the upcoming batch of episodes. For those who want a quick refresher, Patience is someone who was left in the dirt by Isaac over a century ago and in that time, has wanted nothing more than revenge. She’s got it now and moving into the new season, the question will be how she wants to go about some of her plans for the character. Isaac is also going to need to contend with the mistakes from his own past like never before — and we’re talking about a man with centuries of history here!

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris has also been cast and here, you will see him take on the role of Sam’s father. The two do not exactly have the best relationship, so there is a chance this could be one of the more emotional episodes we see throughout the season. Ghosts does have a knack for delivering some great emotional moments — which you would probably hope, given that the afterlife and dealing with death is one of the story’s central themes.

Related – Ghosts now has a season 4 premiere date!

What are you the most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 4 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are so many other updates that are coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







